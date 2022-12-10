Power out for more than 6,000 households in Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

More than 6,000 households in Saaremaa and Hiiumaa are without power early Saturday afternoon after the Western Estonian islands were hit with significant snow overnight.

As of 1:44 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 5,662 households were impacted by 27 outages on the island of Saaremaa, and another 702 by six outages on the island of Hiiumaa, according to real-time data being reported by Estonian network operator Elektrilevi.

Just past 10 a.m., some 4,847 clients in Saaremaa and 486 in Hiiumaa, respectively, were affected by outages.

How long the current situation will last is difficult to gauge, as it is currently continuing to freezing rain on the islands and new failures are cropping up as well, Elektrilevi control center unit lead Hardi Puusepp told ERR around midday.

"Our brigades have been working all night, and were joined in the morning by fresh brigades who are helping fix failures," Puusepp said. "We're trying to get the majority of failures fixed before the day is out. Some will likely remain through tomorrow too."

More than 30 centimeters of snow fell in Saaremaa overnight, with heavy snows beginning in Western Saaremaa on Friday night before spreading to cover the entire island by morning, ERR said. The weight of the snow has toppled trees onto roads on parts of the island.

More snow and sleet are in the forecast on Saturday as well, as daytime highs may reach up to 1 degree Celsius in parts of the islands.

Power outages on the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa as of 10:07 a.m. on Saturday. December 10, 2022. Source: Elektrilevi

Power outages can be reported to Elektrilevi by calling 1343 or via their MARU app. Customers will be notified of known failures via MARU and SMS together with an estimate for how long repairs may take.

In the event of an electrical accident, however, customers are urged to call emergency services at 112 immediately.

