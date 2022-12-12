Over 7,000 households without power in Estonia, ferry, air links disrupted

Over 7,000 households were without power at 5.30 p.m. on Monday morning, 6,000 of which are on the islands. The Transport Administration has ordered a special road maintenance regime due to difficult weather conditions.

Distribution system operator Elektrilevi's outages map reported 5,292 households were still without power in Saaremaa and 1,142 in Hiiumaa. Many of these were caused by the previous snowstorm that hit on Saturday.

Outages peaked at 10:15 a.m. at over 13,000.

Elektrilevi has dispatched additional brigades from the mainland, taking their total number in Saaremaa to 18.

A new storm moving in from the south has caused power outages in other parts of the country. Around 1,500 households are without power on the mainland, most of them in Harju County (637).

Things are most critical in Saaremaa. "The situation is not as difficult in the rest of Estonia, but because the weather forecast suggests heavier snowfall is in store starting from 1 p.m. in Harju County, we must be prepared for the weather to deteriorate further," said Tuuli Räim, head of the Rescue Board's emergency preparedness department.

She said that the board is responding mainly to fallen trees blocking roads.

"Strong wind and blizzard is complicating repair work. We have involved volunteers who help our brigades look for disruptions and clear power lines. Because the work is extremely dangerous, it can only be done under the supervision of our electricians," said Mihkel Härm, chairman of the board of DSO Elektrilevi.

Power outages in Estonia at 1:30 p.m. Source: Elektrilevi

Rescue Board receives 52 storm-related calls

The Rescue Board has received 52 calls related to the storm by early afternoon, most of them to do with fallen trees.

An advertising poster and an apartment building's sheet metal window sill has been torn off by wind in Tallinn, the board's communication specialist Katerina Mudarissova said.

The board has had to remove the most fallen trees in Haljala Municipality, Lääne-Viru County for a total of seven incidents.

Rescuers responded to a call in Rannu, Viru-Nigula Municipality at 8:45 p.m. where a truck had gone off an overpass that caused one direction of the road to be closed.

"We are keeping in touch with local governments to learn of disrupted services as soon as possible," Mudarissova said.

Flights canceled and ferry link to Hiiumaa disrupted

A look at Tallinn Airport's flights schedule reveals that this morning's flights to Kärdla, Brussels, Stockholm and Istanbul have been canceled. A 1:55 p.m. flight to Frankfurt has also been canceled.

Tallinn Airport released a video of runway clearing.

Ferry traffic between the mainland and Hiiumaa was disrupted by strong winds at 10 a.m.

Guldar Kivro, head of shipping for operator TS Laevad, said that the company is closely monitoring weather conditions and reports and hopes ferries can return to service Monday evening.

"The Virtsu-Kuivastu line (between the mainland and Muhumaa and Saaremaa – ed.) is still operational, while the conditions are being monitored there too.

TS Laevad also said that lower-than-usual water levels might affect the number of vehicles ferries take on as well as continued operation of ferry services.

Trains are also being delayed due to difficult weather conditions. Operator Elron said around 9 a.m. that the Tallinn-Narva train will be delayed, which will cause further delays as the day progresses.

Rescue Board: Situation bound to worsen

Leho Lemsalu from the Rescue Board said that they have received a few dozen calls, mostly over fallen trees.

The Rescue Boards' spokesperson urged people not to drive if possible and rather count on stoppages and traffic jams if it cannot be avoided. "In other words, the situation is bound to worsen as they day continues."

"The vehicle should have enough fuel for interior heating. It would be good to have a shovel and a towing rope in the car and to wear warm clothes," he added.

Transport Administration orders special snow clearing regime

The Transport Administration laid down a special road clearing regime caused by difficult weather conditions at 6 a.m.

The situation on Tallinn-Tartu highway in Jõgeva County around 6 a.m. Source: Tark Tee application

All existing resources will be used for snow clearing and road maintenance, which can nevertheless not be expected to ensure usual standards. It is very likely that heavy snowfall will render some state roads, especially smaller side roads, impassable.

The administration urges people to avoid driving if possible. People should take more time for trips that cannot be postponed, stick to safe speeds, avoid risky maneuvers and consider their fellow drivers.

The agency believes it can restore necessary road condition standards by 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The special road-clearing regime will be extended if necessary.

The Estonian Environmental Agency forecasts northeast wind of 15-21 meters per second starting Monday morning, hitting 26 meters per second on the islands and coast. Snow and blizzards will spread northward starting in northeastern Estonia, with showers becoming more intense as the day progresses. Visibility is poor.

The situation on main roads can be monitored using the Tark Tee application.

Tallinn urges drivers to delay journeys

Tallinn residents are warned to avoid entering traffic and driving today if possible on Monday.

While more resources are being allocated to clearing roads, sidewalks and driveways but high winds and heavy snowfall make road conditions very difficult, said Tarmo Sulg, deputy director of Tallinn Environment and Municipal Services.

"Wind gusts can cause blowing snow, which in turn reduces visibility. So be very careful on the roads today. If possible, consider staying indoors today to avoid going outside altogether. In addition, you should be aware that trees, branches and power lines may break as a result of the storm, endangering people and parked vehicles, as well as obstructing traffic and road maintenance," he said.

A snowstorm is expected this afternoon and evening. Up to 15 centimeters of snow may fall during the day, with north-easterly winds of 9-13 gusting to 23 m/s. Winds are expected to ease overnight into Tuesday.

Update: This article is being updated regularly to keep up with developments.

