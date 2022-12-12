Roughly 13,000 households without power in Estonia

Over 10,000 households were without power on Monday morning, the vast majority on the islands. The Transport Administration has ordered a special road maintenance regime due to difficult weather conditions.

Distribution system operator Elektrilevi's outages map reported around 6,800 households were still without power across Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. Many of these were caused by the previous snowstorm that hit on Saturday.

Elektrilevi has dispatched additional brigades from the mainland, taking their total number in Saaremaa to 18.

A new storm moving in from the south has caused power outages in other parts of the country. Around 4,500 households were cut off from power around 10 a.m. on Monday, with their number growing steadily.

A look at Tallinn Airport's flights schedule reveals that this morning's flights to Kärdla, Brussels, Stockholm and Istanbul have been canceled.

Ferry traffic between the mainland and Hiiumaa was disrupted by strong winds at 10 a.m.

Rescue Board: Situation bound to worsen

Leho Lemsalu from the Rescue Board said that they have received a few dozen calls, mostly over fallen trees.

The Rescue Boards' spokesperson urged people not to drive if possible and rather count on stoppages and traffic jams if it cannot be avoided.

"The vehicle should have enough fuel for interior heating. It would be good to have a shovel and a towing rope in the car and to wear warm clothes," he added.

Transport Administration orders special snow clearing regime

The Transport Administration laid down a special road clearing regime caused by difficult weather conditions at 6 a.m.

The situation on Tallinn-Tartu highway in Jõgeva County around 6 a.m. Source: Tark Tee application

All existing resources will be used for snow clearing and road maintenance, which can nevertheless not be expected to ensure usual standards. It is very likely that heavy snowfall will render some state roads, especially smaller side roads, impassable.

The administration urges people to avoid driving if possible. People should take more time for trips that cannot be postponed, stick to safe speeds, avoid risky maneuvers and consider their fellow drivers.

The agency believes it can restore necessary road condition standards by 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The special road-clearing regime will be extended if necessary.

The Estonian Environmental Agency forecasts northeast wind of 15-21 meters per second starting Monday morning, hitting 26 meters per second on the islands and coast. Snow and blizzards will spread northward starting in northeastern Estonia, with showers becoming more intense as the day progresses. Visibility is poor.

The situation on main roads can be monitored using the Tark Tee application.

Tallinn urges drivers to delay journeys

Tallinn residents are warned to avoid entering traffic and driving today if possible on Monday.

While more resources are being allocated to clearing roads, sidewalks and driveways but high winds and heavy snowfall make road conditions very difficult, said Tarmo Sulg, deputy director of Tallinn Environment and Municipal Services.

"Wind gusts can cause blowing snow, which in turn reduces visibility. So be very careful on the roads today. If possible, consider staying indoors today to avoid going outside altogether. In addition, you should be aware that trees, branches and power lines may break as a result of the storm, endangering people and parked vehicles, as well as obstructing traffic and road maintenance," he said.

A snowstorm is expected this afternoon and evening. Up to 15 centimeters of snow may fall during the day, with north-easterly winds of 9-13 gusting to 23 m/s. Winds are expected to ease overnight into Tuesday.

Update: This article was updated to add information from Tallinn City Government.

