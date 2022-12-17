Daniel Zaitsev makes swimming world cup semi-final, Romanjuk disqualified

Estonian Daniel Zaitsev made the semi-final of men's 100 m butterfly at the 2022 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) in Melbourne, Australia.

Zaitsev's time of 50.55 seconds was just 0.5 seconds off his personal best. The Estonian put in the 14th fastest time in the heats. Dutchman Nyls Korstanje was the last swimmer to make the semi-finals with a time of 50.59 seconds.

The semi-finals will take place at 11:22 a.m. on Saturday. Zaitsev will be swimming in lane 1 in the first semi-final.

Maria Romanjuk was competing in the women's 50 m breaststroke but was disqualified for a butterfly kick upon reaching the finish line.

