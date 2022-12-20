New aircraft hangar under construction at Pärnu Airport

Pärnu Airport's new aircraft hangar.
Pärnu Airport's new aircraft hangar. Source: ERR
A 1,600-square-meter aircraft hangar large enough to accommodate a Boeing 737 is currently being built at Pärnu Airport.

Construction started this summer and, when completed, it will be the tallest building at the airport, Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Work should be finished by the end of the year and the costs amount to €2.4 million. Part of the construction has been financed by Tallinn Airport.

Kaimo Sirak, business manager of Tallinn Airport, said the structure is important for regional development as it will help "revitalize the area".

It is not yet known who will rent or work in the hangar.

"We would prefer aviation-related companies, whether it's an aircraft maintenance company or a garage company or an air freight company. There are many possibilities," Sirak told AK.

