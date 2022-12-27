Weather between Christmas and New Year to be milder, hazardous on roads

The crisp weather experienced over the holiday weekend will give way to a warmer air mass this week which will bring with it freezing rain, sleet and snow, making roads slippery and hazardous.

At the same time, fluctuating conditions will make things colder mid-week, warming up again later in the week and contributing to the dangerous situation on the roads.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) already issued a weather warning Tuesday morning, as freezing rain, particularly in the east, as well as strong winds, make driving dangerous.

These conditions will spread westwards through the course of the day, while winds will swing round from the southeast to the southwest, reaching 13 m/s inland, up to 15 m/s on the west coast and as high as 18 m/s on the islands, even as temperatures are above zero for the most part.

Tuesday night brings more precipitation, moving rapidly in an east-west direction across the country, with drier, colder air following in its wake.

This will make Wednesday morning hazardous for driving too, with icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures, though the sun will peep through sometimes during the day.

More rain, sleet and snow is forecast for Wednesday night, while on Thursday, a new pocket of warmer air and yet more precipitation will spread from the southwest to norhteast.

At this stage, the forecast is for this warmer weather to continue into the weekend, including New Year's Eve.

