Weather between Christmas and New Year to be milder, hazardous on roads

News
Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022.
Snow storm Birgit in Tallinn on December 12, 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The crisp weather experienced over the holiday weekend will give way to a warmer air mass this week which will bring with it freezing rain, sleet and snow, making roads slippery and hazardous.

At the same time, fluctuating conditions will make things colder mid-week, warming up again later in the week and contributing to the dangerous situation on the roads.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) already issued a weather warning Tuesday morning, as freezing rain, particularly in the east, as well as strong winds, make driving dangerous.

These conditions will spread westwards through the course of the day, while winds will swing round from the southeast to the southwest, reaching 13 m/s inland, up to 15 m/s on the west coast and as high as 18 m/s on the islands, even as temperatures are above zero for the most part.

Tuesday night brings more precipitation, moving rapidly in an east-west direction across the country, with drier, colder air following in its wake.

This will make Wednesday morning hazardous for driving too, with icy conditions and sub-zero temperatures, though the sun will peep through sometimes during the day.

More rain, sleet and snow is forecast for Wednesday night, while on Thursday, a new pocket of warmer air and yet more precipitation will spread from the southwest to norhteast.

At this stage, the forecast is for this warmer weather to continue into the weekend, including New Year's Eve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:04

Private ambulance service receives two new vehicles

19:42

Companies planning new oil shale mines in Ida-Viru County

17:22

Holidays, mild weather and Swedish nuclear plant lower electricity price

17:15

Weather between Christmas and New Year to be milder, hazardous on roads

17:02

Market price fall in natural gas won't reach Estonian consumer yet

16:46

EKRE present national defense program: tank companies for infantry brigades

16:46

This year more persons injured in traffic than last year

16:14

Estonian MEPs reject suspicions of Qatar influence voiced in Le Monde

15:30

City of Tallinn hikes kindergarten meal support for 2023

15:27

Riigikogu Constitutional Committee recommends amending Family Benefits Act

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

26.12

Drunk drivers, domestic violence calls for police during holidays

13:22

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

08:23

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

26.12

No expenses spared on New Year's parties

10:27

Natural gas price falls to Estonian state support threshold level

26.12

Tõnis Saarts: War in Ukraine has made our domestic politics more Western

07:36

Icy, slippery road conditions warning issued in Estonia Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: