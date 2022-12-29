Survey: Public trust in Riigikogu, government rose in November

A government sitting at the Stenbock House, December 22, 2022.
A government sitting at the Stenbock House, December 22, 2022. Source: Raigo Pajula/Government Office
The Estonian public's trust in the Riigikogu and the government returned to an upward trend in November after the low point that prevailed in the summer and the start of autumn, with both institutions finding the confidence of half or more of the population, according to a recent survey.

The nationwide survey, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Government Office found that between October and November this year, trust in the legislature – the Riigikogu – rose by four percentage points, to 50 percent.

As for the executive, public trust in the government similarly increased, from 49 percent to 54 percent of respondents to the survey, between October and November.

The last time trust in the Riigikogu and in the government was this high was in May.

The research also polled respondents' opinions on the head of state and, while the president's rating was already higher, at 67 percent approval, in October, it also rose – to 71 percent in November.

Confidence in local government rose from 63 percent to 66 percent, over the same time-frame.

Trust in both the Riigikogu and the government is highest among people aged 65 and over, and is also higher than average in the 15-34 age group, Turu-uuringute says.

In November, 64 percent of native Estonian speaker respondents said they had trust in the Estonian government, compared with 32 percent from "other nationalities," referring primarily to Russian-speaking respondents.

In October these figures had been 57 percent and 31 percent respectively.

By region, trust in the government is above average in most parts of the country the survey found, and runs particularly high in western and in central Estonia, at 62 percent and 63 percent respectively.

However in northeastern Estonia, only 33 percent of respondents said they had confidence in the government, though even this is a higher figure than that posted in September (26 percent).

November's survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS on behalf of the Government Office, from November 17 to 21, and polled 1,256 residents of at least 15 years of age, nationwide, either online or over the phone.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

