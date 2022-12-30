Tallinn public transport New Year's Eve disruptions

Tram in Tallinn.
Tram in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The capital's public transport will be disrupted this weekend due to New Year's Eve.

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Night, public transport vehicles normally stopping near Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) will be diverted and the operating hours of public transport lines serving the main routes of the city will be extended.

Trolleybuses 1 and 3 and buses 3, 5, 16, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 21, 21B, 23, 24, 36, 40, 41, 41B, 42 and 73 will be detoured from 9 p.m. away from the New Year's Eve concert in Vabaduse väljak. 

These lines will not stop at Vabaduse väljak stops before or after it.

Routes to the bypass will not keep to their normal timetable, and the length of the walk to the stops in the city center may increase. 

After, 11 p.m., tram lines 3 and 4 will be suspended and will be operated from 11 p.m. by the temporary tram line 1 Kopli - Airport. 

Additional departures will be added between midnight and 3.30 a.m.. on tram number 2 from Hobujaama, on trolleybus numbers 1 and 3 from Tõnismäe and on bus numbers 1, 18, 40, 42, 60, 63, 67 and 68 from the city center. 

More information on timetables and modified routes, including a map and journey planner, is available on the Tallinn Transport website at https://transport.tallinn.ee/ 

Public transport disruptions on NYE 2022 in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn City Government

Editor: Helen Wright

