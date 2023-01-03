Helme: We assumed people would not withdraw second pillar funds

News
Martin Helme.
Martin Helme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

EKRE Chair Martin Helme, has admitted that he was wrong during his time as Minister of Finance, to assume people would not withdraw their second pension pillar contributions. Helme said, that it would have been cheaper for the government to take out a bank loan instead of using the second pillar funds.

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance announced, that it would compensate almost 342,000 people a total of €270 million from the second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme, for the month of January. The payments had been suspended from an earlier time, due to state budget issues resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was used by the then-coalition government comprising the Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa as a loan to cover budget costs. The interest rate on the loan amounted to nine percent and has now cost the state €22 million.

"Yes, it would have been cheaper to borrow €270 million from a bank for three years. There is no question here at all. But we did it in line with the second pension pillar reform, and our assumption was that, in reality, most of these people would not withdraw their contributions," Helme said.

"We had a similar scheme in 2010, and at that time, around a third of the people did not withdraw their contributions. This time, the number was much lower and the reason (for that) may have been that these people had been waiting for the pension reform and so didn't make any changes in the meantime," he added.

ERR asked Helme whether, as Minister of Finance, he had been wrong to make this assumption.

"Well, consequently. However, all the predictions in the spring or summer of 2020 were wrong," Helme replied.

Helme said that despite the nine percent interest rate, he believes the decision had not harmed the country.

"If we compare the cost of money in 2020 and in 2023, the nine percent rate of return will be far, far below the intermediary inflation rate. So no, the state has not got it in the neck. In terms of real interest rates, we still got the money for less. In real terms, we have still paid back less than we took out of the pension system in 2020 and used elsewhere," Helme said.

According to Helme, Estonia's losses from participating in the second pension pillar are much greater. "It has cost Estonian taxpayers and the Estonian state billions and has damaged the Estonian economy, the investment capacity of the Estonian economy and Estonian pensioners for 20 years," he said. "The damage that the pension pillars have suffered as a result of falling short of actual economic growth (levels) is immeasurably higher than what we are talking about today," Helme said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:41

Tallinn hands over buses, generators to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

18:34

Experts: Healthcare must become person-centered, integrative, innovative

18:15

Helme: We assumed people would not withdraw second pillar funds

18:09

Auvere power plant returns to work after additional repairs

18:00

New online marriage application service proves popular in first few days

17:41

Gallery: Four former PPA vessels now under naval command

17:02

Apartment cooperatives can apply for new Kredex housing renovation support

16:31

State pays up €270 million in suspended second pillar pension contributions

16:30

Flooding in Adaži, Latvia leads to evacuations

16:00

Remains of 830 people reburied following Soviet-era monument removals

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

02.01

EDF: No official confirmation of second wave of Russian mobilization Updated

02.01

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

02.01

Suspected New Year's Eve homicides lead to arrests

10:17

Banks in Estonia start raising deposit account interest rates

01.01

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

09:24

Heavy overnight snowfall brings weather warning, hazardous roads

02.01

Estonian jewellery artist Kadri Mälk dies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: