Eesti Laul 2023 semi-finals schedule announced

The running order for the Eesti Laul 2023 semi finals has been made public.

Eesti Laul is the annual competition held to find Estonia's representative at the main Eurovision Song Contest, and this year's semis are to be held on Thursday, January 12 and Saturday, January 14 – in both cases at the Viimsi Artium theater.

Both editions are to be hosted by singer Grete Kuld and comic Tõnis Niinemets (pictured), while support acts yet to be announced will also perform.

The line-ups are as follows:

Semi-final one, January 12, 2023

1. Janek "House Of Glass"

2. Ellip "Pretty Girl"

3. Kaw "Valik"

4. Merlyn "Unicorn Vibes"

5. Mia "Üks samm korraga"

6. Neon Letters & Maiko "Tokimeki"

7. Ollie "Venom"

8. Andreas "Why Do You Love Me"

9. Bedwetters "Monsters"

10. Anett x Fredi "You Need To Move On"

Semi-final two, January 14, 2023

1. Inger "Awaiting You"

2. Linalakk, Bonzo "Aeg"

3. Meelik "Tuju"

4. Elysa "Bad Philosophy"

5. Robin Juhkental "Kurbuse matused"

6. M Els "So Good (At What You Do)"

7. Wiiralt "Salalik"

8. Sissi "Lighthouse"

9. Carlos Ukareda "Whiskey Won't Forget"

10. Alika "Bridges"

The official video clips of the all 20 of the above songs can be viewed on ERR News' "Eesti Laul 2023 Entries" sub-section, on the front page.

Five entries from each semi-final will go through to the grand final on February 11, to choose Estonia's song for Europe 2023.

The grand final is to be held in Liverpool, England, on May 13, preceded by two semi-final heats, which the Estonian entry will also have to pass through.

--

