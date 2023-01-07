Kaia Kanepi through to final of second Adelaide tournament

Kaia Kanepi has reached the final in the WTA500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, after beating Anna Bondar (Hungary) 6:1, 7:6 (5), giving her a shot at automatic qualification for the Australian Open, starting later this month.

There have been two back-to-back WTA500 tournaments in Adelaide, ahead of the first grand slam competition of the year; Kanepi, ranked 32nd in the world, went out in round two of the first of these, after losing to Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic).

However, in the semi-finals of the second tournament, dubbed Adelaide 2, the Estonian has reached the final after the win over Bondar, ranked 77th in the world.

In a match lasting a little under an hour-and-a-half, Kanepi served up six aces to Bondar's four, while both players committed two double faults.

Kanepi won 86 percent of her first service points, 64 percent of her second serve; Bondar's figures were 71 percent and 47 percent respectively.

Bondar was presented with just the one break point throughout the match, which Kanepi was able to head off.

Kanepi next faces world number 45 Sorana Cirstea (Romania), who beat Camila Giorgi (Italy, WTA 66th) in the semis.

The winner of the Kanepi-Cirstea Adelaide 2 final clash will go through to the Australian Open main table; the loser will have to go through qualifying, starting next week.

Kanepi, 37, and Cirstea, 32, have played each other competitively a total of eight times throughout their careers, with the head-to-head record being 5:3 in the Estonian's favor.

However, the last clash was back in 2014 in New Haven, which Kanepi won.

The Australian Open main table starts Monday, January 16, and Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, has already secured a place.

