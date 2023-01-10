Eesti 200 received almost €200,000 in donations in fourth quarter of 2022

Eesti 200 general meeting in Tallinn, Saturday, October 15 2022, which elected Lauri Hussar as new leader.
Eesti 200 general meeting in Tallinn, Saturday, October 15 2022, which elected Lauri Hussar as new leader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200 received €194,690 in donations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Some of the biggest contributions to the party came from well-known Estonian IT entrepreneurs.

Nortal founder and CEO Priit Alamäe donated €25,300, while Jaan Pillesaar gave €25,000, according to a report by the Estonian Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK). 

Ahti Heinla, Markus Villig, Martin Villig, Sten Tamkivi and Taavet Hinrikus each contributed €20,000.

Entrepreneur Tarmo Tamm, who looks set to be Eesti 200's frontrunner in Lääne-Viru County, gave €10,000 to the party.

Eesti 200 also received €25,000 in state support and a further €3,413 from party membership fees.

In total, Eesti 200 received €223,103 in donations during the fourth quarter, while the party's expenditure for the same period amounted to €138,545.

Eesti 200's total income for 2022 was €516,516, with expenditure at €303,665, meaning the party was €212,851 in the black for the year as a whole.

Editor: Michael Cole

