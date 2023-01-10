Eesti 200 received almost €200,000 in donations in fourth quarter of 2022

Extra-parliamentary party Eesti 200 received €194,690 in donations during the fourth quarter of 2022. Some of the biggest contributions to the party came from well-known Estonian IT entrepreneurs.

Nortal founder and CEO Priit Alamäe donated €25,300, while Jaan Pillesaar gave €25,000, according to a report by the Estonian Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

Ahti Heinla, Markus Villig, Martin Villig, Sten Tamkivi and Taavet Hinrikus each contributed €20,000.

Entrepreneur Tarmo Tamm, who looks set to be Eesti 200's frontrunner in Lääne-Viru County, gave €10,000 to the party.

Eesti 200 also received €25,000 in state support and a further €3,413 from party membership fees.

In total, Eesti 200 received €223,103 in donations during the fourth quarter, while the party's expenditure for the same period amounted to €138,545.

Eesti 200's total income for 2022 was €516,516, with expenditure at €303,665, meaning the party was €212,851 in the black for the year as a whole.

