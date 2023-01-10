Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

News
Viru keskus
Viru keskus Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

One of Tallinn's biggest shopping malls will reduce its opening hours on Sunday from the start of the year, Postimees reported on Tuesday.

Virukeskus and department store Kaubamaja will now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a reduction of two hours in the evening. Kaubamaja's Toidumaailm will stick with its current hours.

Kaubamaja CEO Erkki Laugus said Estonia has some of Europe's longest opening hours.

"There are countries where Sunday is really a holy day and all shops, including grocery stores, are closed. For Estonians, such an approach would be too extreme," he told Postimees. 

"So our department store will not close on Sunday, but we will reduce the opening hours in the evening. Let's be honest, we all like to be at home peacefully on Sunday evenings."

Gertti Kogermann, head of Virukeskus, said the change will not have a big impact but will reduce electricity costs slightly.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:58

Eesti 200 received almost €200,000 in donations in fourth quarter of 2022 Updated

20:33

Building work restarts at Viljandi Hospital, costs rise to €52 million

19:46

Gas prices forecast to drop by a third in February

18:34

Weather service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

18:22

Konrad Mägi exhibition in Norway voted one of most important art events

18:07

Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

17:45

Estonian FM calls for continued isolation of Belarus' Lukashenko regime

17:30

Prosecutor's office challenges former Tartu deputy mayor acquittal

17:15

Akkermann: State nomination committee candidates have been pre-selected

17:00

Estonia's defense forces get 400 new Carl-Gustav M4 grenade launchers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.01

Isamaa wants to raise fine for not speaking Estonian to €9,600

09.01

Apartments 40 times cheaper in Kiviõli than Tallinn

09.01

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

07:47

Unemployment highest since peak of Covid crisis, expected to rise further

13:11

Ministry of Finance deconstructs prime minister's Elekrilevi arguments Updated

09:27

Estonian Jewish group concerned over EKRE MP integration board appointment

10:30

Former US General: Ukrainian soldiers need weapons training before supply

09.01

Russia-Ukraine war leads to fall in Estonia's exports, price volatility

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: