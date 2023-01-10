Tallinn shopping mall reduces Sunday opening hours

One of Tallinn's biggest shopping malls will reduce its opening hours on Sunday from the start of the year, Postimees reported on Tuesday .

Virukeskus and department store Kaubamaja will now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a reduction of two hours in the evening. Kaubamaja's Toidumaailm will stick with its current hours.

Kaubamaja CEO Erkki Laugus said Estonia has some of Europe's longest opening hours.

"There are countries where Sunday is really a holy day and all shops, including grocery stores, are closed. For Estonians, such an approach would be too extreme," he told Postimees.

"So our department store will not close on Sunday, but we will reduce the opening hours in the evening. Let's be honest, we all like to be at home peacefully on Sunday evenings."

Gertti Kogermann, head of Virukeskus, said the change will not have a big impact but will reduce electricity costs slightly.

--

