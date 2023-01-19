Live at 3:15 p.m.: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

News
News

The Tapa Military Campus in Estonia will host the so-called Ramstein format donor meeting on Thursday where Estonia, the United Kingdom and several other countries will showcase their latest Ukraine aid package. ERR News will stream the press conference live from Tapa at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The new aid packages include heavy weaponry that Ukraine needs to ward off Russian aggression.

The meeting was initiated by Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and his UK colleague Ben Wallace.

Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, as well as Arvydas Anušauskas from Lithuania and Ināra Mūrniece for Latvia will also attend. Representatives from ten other states – France, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy and Czechia – have been invited.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

10:25

Heavy snowfall causes extensive power outages in different parts of Estonia

10:25

Ministry wants to create shelters for over 700,000 people in ten years

10:19

Kohtla-Järve councilors want investigation into Soviet era statue removal

10:15

Operail supervisory board chair submits resignation

09:59

Live at 3:15 p.m.: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

09:24

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

08:52

Reform, Center, SDE election pledge: State pension at least €1,000 a month

08:19

President Karis on Nursipalu expansion: We must preserve local communities

07:40

Anett Kontaveit out of Australian Open in round two

18.01

Construction of biggest wind farm in Baltic countries starts this month

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

18.01

VIDEO: Who were the Baltic Germans?

17.01

Food couriers, cab drivers spared from language proficiency requirements

18.01

Statistics: Estonia's population grew by 2 percent on year to January 2023

18.01

Weekly: 99 percent of Ukraine aid 'gets stolen', EKRE supporter says

18.01

ICDS chief: New wave of Russian mobilization inevitable

18.01

Estonia's birthrate set to decline for next 10 years

18.01

EKRE expels party member over Ukraine aid claims

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: