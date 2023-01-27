Global Estonians' 2023 elections debate live on ERR News this Sunday

Tartu College in Toronto.
Tartu College in Toronto. Source: Tartu College
ERR News will bring its readers/viewers a hybrid 2023 elections debate for global Estonians this Sunday.

The 2023 Riigikogu elections debate aimed at global Estonians is organized by the Estonian Central Council in Canada, Estonian World Council, Tartu College, VEMU Estonian Museum and Eesti Elu.

The hybrid debate will take place simultaneously at the Tartu College in Toronto and Zoom and is streamed live.

Participating in the debate are:

Kalev Stoicescu for Eesti 200
Urmas Reinsalu for Isamaa
Eva-Maria Liimets for the Center Party
Lavly Perling for the Parempoolsed
Eerik-Niiles Kross for the Reform Party
Silver Tambur for the Social Democratic Party
Jaak Madison for the Conservative People's Party

Moderators: Martin Ehala (head of opinion at Postimees) and Reet Marten (Estonian World Council).

The debate will go live at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

