New Russian oil price cap will have little impact on Estonia's economy

New European Union sanctions introduced at the weekend will limit the amount of fuel people can bring back with them from Russia but will not have a big impact on the Estonian economy.

So far, restrictions have only applied to crude oil but these were widened on Sunday. From now on, a person will only be able to bring a maximum of a car tank's worth of fuel back from Russia, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Products that trade above the price of crude oil, such as diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, are capped at at $100 per barrel and those trading below will have a ceiling of $45 per barrel, Politico Europe reported.

Bank of Estonia's Peeter Luikmel said: "In essence, it is the first successful attempt to impose a price cap on Russian oil production, including diesel, etc. In this light, it can be argued that this mechanism, although only just starting, may, in reality, be extended, with even lower price caps probably being reached gradually."

Luikmel believes the cap will be further reduced in the near future, pushing Russian trade negotiators in to a difficult situation.

"Most importantly, the reality is that even those countries with which Russia still trades oil know quite clearly that price caps are in place, and are likely to be lowered in the coming months, and Russia is therefore finding it increasingly difficult to conclude long-term agreements with its so-called friendly countries," he said.

Estonia's economy will not be directly affected by the new sanctions as a ban on importing Russian oil products has been in effect for domestic companies since December.

However, these rules will start to impact private individuals.

The Tax and Customs Agency's Külli Kurvits told "AK": "Private individuals are not allowed to import fuel from Russia. Private individuals are no longer allowed to bring more fuel than they have in the standard fuel tank and this fuel is only for use in that vehicle. It is no longer allowed to bring fuel in cans."

It is possible to bring one full tank of fuel from Russia to Estonia tax-free per month. On further journeys, a car cannot return with more fuel than it crossed the border into Russia with. Taxes must be paid for excess fuel.



