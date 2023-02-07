LIVE at 4 p.m.: Open Estonia Foundation discussion 'Russia: where to next?'

The Open Estonia Foundation's "Voices of Freedom" series of discussions will see wife of Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and historian David Vseviov tackle the topic "Russia: where to next?" on Tuesday. ERR News will bring the conversation to its readers live at 4 p.m.

The civilized world agrees that Russia's aggression in Ukraine must end, and that the only conceivable end is for Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity. This will in turn result in the collapse of Russia's imperial ambitions and the ideological postulates that justify them, at least temporarily.

Will this inevitable development be able to change Russia's nature? Answers to this and other questions concerning potential future scenarios in Russia will be sought by Free Russia Foundation project manager and wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, Evgenia Kara-Murza, and historian David Vseviov.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!