Ott Tänak in action with M-Sport Ford in Sweden this weekend

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja are in action again this weekend for round two of the World Rally Championship, this time in Sweden. The pair have already been on their shakedown runs, ahead of the event stages starting Thursday evening, placing second overall.

The event complies with WRC requirements to have cold weather rallies during a season, while an event spokesperson told rally blog DirtFish that conditions were "great", after heavy snowfall a couple of weeks ago, ERR's Sport portal reports.

The temperature at Umea, in the east of the country and on a latitude above 63 degrees North, is forecast to hover around zero.

Tänak and Järveoja had also got in some winter rallying experience of their own in their home country last weekend, when they swept all before them in the Ford Puma in Otepää, at the first stage of the domestic series.

They will therefore be looking to build on the fifth place achieved in the WRC season opener in Monte Carlo last month, after joining M-Sport Ford in the off-season.

Another Estonian, Georg Linnamäe, who competes in the WRC2 category for Hyundai, and his English co-driver James Morgan, came 15th.

The placings after the second shakedown in Sweden are below.

Rally Sweden shakedown run results. Source: WRC

The event proper starts 8 p.m. Estonian time Thursday (see itinerary below).

Tänak is joined by Pierre-Louis Lobet (France) at M-Sport Ford, while Irishman Craig Breen replaces Dani Sordo (Spain) at Hyundai, Tänak's former team, and will join Thierry Neuville (Belgium) and Esapekka Lappi (Finland).

Toyota, the team Tänak and Järveoja won the world title with in 2019, will field reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland), Elfyn Evans (Wales) and Takamoto Katsuta (Japan).

A total of 18 stages, coming to 301km overall, will be run over Thursday to Sunday as follows.

Rally Sweden itinerary

Stages with their length in kilometers; start times are based on Estonian time (UTC+2) and in the 24-hour clock. Completed stages in italics, with winner's name.

Thursday, February 9

Shakedown (Håkmark) 5.45 km 10.01 LAPPI

SS1 Umeå Sprint 1 5.16 km 20.05

Friday, February 10

SS2 Brattby 1 10.76 km 9.30

SS3 Sarsjöliden 1 14.23 km 10.31

SS4 Botsmark 1 25.81 km 12.03

Paus

SS5 Brattby 2 10.76 km 15.53

SS6 Sarsjöliden 2 14.23 km 16.54

SS7 Botsmark 2 25.81 km 18.26

SS8 Umeå Sprint 2 25.81 km 20.05

Saturday, February 11

SS9 Norrby 1 12.54 km 9.05

SS10 Floda 1 28.25 km 9.56

SS11 Sävar 1 17.28 km 11.41

Paus

SS12 Norrby 2 12.54 km 15.05

SS13 Floda 2 28.25 km 15.56

SS14 Sävar 2 17.28 km 17.41

SS15 Umeå 1 10.08 km 19.05

Sunday, February 12

SS16 Västervik 1 26.48 km 8.05

SS17 Västervik 2 26.48 km 11.05

SS18 Umeå 2 10.08 km 12.18 [Power Stage]

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR Sport's live blog here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!