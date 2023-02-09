Ott Tänak second going into Rally Sweden day three

Ott Tänak finished the end of the first full day of Rally Sweden in second place, maintaining the place he occupied after Thursday evening's opening stage.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja are 2.6 seconds behind first-placed driver, Irishman Craig Breen, in the Hyundai i20.

Friday's stages

Seven stages were run around Umeå, in the northeast of Sweden and, while the Estonians did not win any of the morning stages, they still went into lunchtime as overall leaders, thanks to a stable drive, albeit over just 7 seconds covering the top five drivers.

Breen took over the lead in the next stage, winning stage six also, to extend his lead to 10 seconds over Tänak, however.

Three Toyota drivers, Breen, reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) and Takamoto Katsuta. who later spun off in stage six, divided most of the stages between them until the penultimate, in which Tänak finally prevailed M-Sport Ford Puma, performing strongly also in the last stage of the day to close the gap to under 3 seconds behind Breen.

Overall positions after day two of WRC Rally Sweden. Source: WRC

Other Estonians taking part did not fare quite as well; Egon Kaur, racing in the second-tier WRC2 category, span in stage five, Robert Vires incurred an 80-second penalty, also in WRC2, while Georg Linnamäe, in the same category, has not been able to find a stable rhythm either, ERR's Sport portal reports.

Saturday sees seven more stages, starting at 9.05 a.m. Estonian time.

The final day's racing on Sunday brings two more stages plus the traditional power stage.

Thursday's stages

Tänak finished second in the opening stage of Rally Sweden Thursday.

"Hopefully we can be more competitive here than were were in Monte Carlo," Tänak said afterwards, as he and co-driver Martin Järveoja finished 1.6 seconds behind reigning WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

Thursday's Umeå Sprint stage was 5.16km in length and started at just after 8 p.m. Estonian time Thursday.

Tänak was followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), Craig Breen (Ireland, Hyundai) and another Finn, Esapekka Lappi, driving for Toyota.

Positions after stage one of Rally Sweden. Source: WRC

Tänak and Järveoja had also earlier finished second over the two shakedown runs Thursday morning, this time behind Lappi.

Another Estonian, Georg Linnamäe, who competes in the WRC2 category for Hyundai, and his English co-driver James Morgan, came 15th.

The placings after the second shakedown Thursday morning are below.

Rally Sweden shakedown run results. Source: WRC

The first full race day starts Friday, 9.30 a.m. Estonian time (see itinerary below)

Before the race

Tänak and Järveoja finished fifth in Monte Carlo, the 2023 season opener, and their first race for M-Sport Ford, after joining the team in the off-season.

Rally Sweden complies with WRC requirements to have cold weather rallies during a season, while an event spokesperson told rally blog DirtFish that conditions were "great", after heavy snowfall a couple of weeks ago, ERR's Sport portal reports.

The temperature at Umea, in the east of the country and on a latitude above 63 degrees North, is forecast to hover around zero.

Tänak and Järveoja had also got in some winter rallying experience of their own in their home country last weekend, when they swept all before them in the Ford Puma in Otepää, at the first stage of the domestic series.

Tänak is joined by Pierre-Louis Lobet (France) at M-Sport Ford, while Irishman Craig Breen replaces Dani Sordo (Spain) at Hyundai, Tänak's former team, and will join Thierry Neuville (Belgium) and Esapekka Lappi (Finland).

Ott Tänak (furthest left) with Pierre-Louis Loubet and the Ford Puma, ahead of the Monte Carlo rally last month. Source: M-Sport Media

Toyota, the team Tänak and Järveoja won the world title with in 2019, will field reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland), Elfyn Evans (Wales) and Takamoto Katsuta (Japan).

A total of 18 stages, coming to 301km overall, will be run over Thursday to Sunday as follows.

Rally Sweden itinerary

Stages with their length in kilometers; start times are based on Estonian time (UTC+2) and in the 24-hour clock. Completed stages in italics, with winner's name.

Thursday, February 9

Shakedown (Håkmark) 5.45 km 10.01 LAPPI

SS1 Umeå Sprint 1 5.16 km 20.05 ROVANPERÄ

Friday, February 10

SS2 Brattby 1 10.76 km 9.30 BREEN

SS3 Sarsjöliden 1 14.23 km 10.31 ROVANPERÄ

SS4 Botsmark 1 25.81 km 12.03 KATSUTA

LUNCH AND MAINTENANCE BREAK

SS5 Brattby 2 10.76 km 15.53 BREEN

SS6 Sarsjöliden 2 14.23 km 16.54 BREEN

SS7 Botsmark 2 25.81 km 18.26 TÄNAK

SS8 Umeå Sprint 2 25.81 km 20.05 ROVANPERÄ

Saturday, February 11

SS9 Norrby 1 12.54 km 9.05

SS10 Floda 1 28.25 km 9.56

SS11 Sävar 1 17.28 km 11.41

LUNCH AND MAINTENANCE BREAK

SS12 Norrby 2 12.54 km 15.05

SS13 Floda 2 28.25 km 15.56

SS14 Sävar 2 17.28 km 17.41

SS15 Umeå 1 10.08 km 19.05

Sunday, February 12

SS16 Västervik 1 26.48 km 8.05

SS17 Västervik 2 26.48 km 11.05

SS18 Umeå 2 10.08 km 12.18 [Power Stage]

This article was updated to include all of Thursday and Friday's results in Sweden.

