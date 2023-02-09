Ott Tänak second in WRC Rally Sweden opening stage

Ott Tänak (furthest left) with Pierre-Louis Loubet and the Ford Puma, ahead of the Monte Carlo rally last month.
Ott Tänak (furthest left) with Pierre-Louis Loubet and the Ford Puma, ahead of the Monte Carlo rally last month. Source: M-Sport Media
Ott Tänak finished second in the opening stage of Rally Sweden Thursday.

"Hopefully we can be more competitive here than were were in Monte Carlo," Tänak said afterwards, as he and co-driver Martin Järveoja finished 1.6 seconds behind reigning WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland, Toyota).

Thursday's Umeå Sprint stage was 5.16km in length and started at just after 8 p.m. Estonian time Thursday.

Tänak was followed by Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota), Craig Breen (Ireland, Hyundai) and another Finn, Esapekka Lappi, driving for Toyota.

Positions after stage one of Rally Sweden. Source: WRC

Tänak and Järveoja had also earlier finished second over the two shakedown runs Thursday morning, this time behind Lappi.

Another Estonian, Georg Linnamäe, who competes in the WRC2 category for Hyundai, and his English co-driver James Morgan, came 15th.

The placings after the second shakedown Thursday morning are below.

Rally Sweden shakedown run results. Source: WRC

The first full race day starts Friday, 9.30 a.m. Estonian time (see itinerary below)

Before the race

Tänak and Järveoja finished fifth in Monte Carlo, the 2023 season opener, and their first race for M-Sport Ford, after joining the team in the off-season.

Rally Sweden complies with WRC requirements to have cold weather rallies during a season, while an event spokesperson told rally blog DirtFish that conditions were "great", after heavy snowfall a couple of weeks ago, ERR's Sport portal reports.

The temperature at Umea, in the east of the country and on a latitude above 63 degrees North, is forecast to hover around zero.

Tänak and Järveoja had also got in some winter rallying experience of their own in their home country last weekend, when they swept all before them in the Ford Puma in Otepää, at the first stage of the domestic series.

Tänak is joined by Pierre-Louis Lobet (France) at M-Sport Ford, while Irishman Craig Breen replaces Dani Sordo (Spain) at Hyundai, Tänak's former team, and will join Thierry Neuville (Belgium) and Esapekka Lappi (Finland).

Toyota, the team Tänak and Järveoja won the world title with in 2019, will field reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland), Elfyn Evans (Wales) and Takamoto Katsuta (Japan).

A total of 18 stages, coming to 301km overall, will be run over Thursday to Sunday as follows.

Rally Sweden itinerary

Stages with their length in kilometers; start times are based on Estonian time (UTC+2) and in the 24-hour clock. Completed stages in italics, with winner's name.

Thursday, February 9

Shakedown (Håkmark) 5.45 km 10.01 LAPPI
SS1 Umeå Sprint 1 5.16 km 20.05 ROVANPERÄ

Friday, February 10

SS2 Brattby 1 10.76 km 9.30
SS3 Sarsjöliden 1 14.23 km 10.31
SS4 Botsmark 1 25.81 km 12.03
Paus
SS5 Brattby 2 10.76 km 15.53
SS6 Sarsjöliden 2 14.23 km 16.54
SS7 Botsmark 2 25.81 km 18.26
SS8 Umeå Sprint 2 25.81 km 20.05

Saturday, February 11

SS9 Norrby 1 12.54 km 9.05
SS10 Floda 1 28.25 km 9.56
SS11 Sävar 1 17.28 km 11.41
Paus
SS12 Norrby 2 12.54 km 15.05
SS13 Floda 2 28.25 km 15.56
SS14 Sävar 2 17.28 km 17.41
SS15 Umeå 1 10.08 km 19.05

Sunday, February 12

SS16 Västervik 1 26.48 km 8.05
SS17 Västervik 2 26.48 km 11.05 
SS18 Umeå 2 10.08 km 12.18 [Power Stage]

Readers with Estonian can follow ERR Sport's live blog here.

This article was updated to include all of Thursday's results in Sweden.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Ott Tänak second in WRC Rally Sweden opening stage

