Electricity costs close to €84 per MWh in Estonia on Saturday

Economy
Electricity pylons in Estonia.
Electricity pylons in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Electricity will cost €83.48 per Megawatt hour as an average for Saturday in Estonia, up from €72.44 on Friday.

By hour, the cheapest price has already passed at the time of writing – electricity cost €30.01 on the NordPool exchange, between midnight and 1 a.m.

From 9 a.m., the price will rise to a little over €100 per MWh, peaking for the day at close to €112, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with similar prices between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

By comparison, on February 11, 2022, electricity cost €122.91 per MWh on average for the day, with the weekly average that week at just over €100.

Also by way of comparison, electricity costs €68.14 per MWh on average in Finland on Saturday; prices in Latvia and Lithuania are at the same level.

The average price of electricity in Estonia and Latvia last week stood at €111.86 per MWh, slightly more in Lithuania, and €98.94 per MWh in Finland.

