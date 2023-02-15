Berlinale's European Film Market shines spotlight on Baltic productions

News
Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints and her team arrives at Tallinn Airport after winning an award at the Sundance Film Festival.
Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints and her team arrives at Tallinn Airport after winning an award at the Sundance Film Festival. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are the focus of the Berlin International Film Festival's European Film Market (EFM) this month which will highlight Baltic productions.

This is the first time several countries have shared the program, which has previously showcased works from Mexico, Canada, Norway and Chile.

The "Baltic Countries in Focus" program gives opportunities to network with Baltic producers, distributors, entrepreneurs and financiers as well as creative talents, and to explore recent films and media content from the region.

EFM director Dennis Ruh comments said this event is a "great opportunity" to get to know Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania better.

"The Baltic countries themselves might be small in size, but rich and extensive in business opportunities for the film and media industries. They surprise us with their multifaceted film history and recent films and international co-productions on the one hand and with diverse shooting locations and state-of-the-art studio infrastructure on the other," he said.

The Estonian Film Institute's CEO Edith Sepp said: "In these changed times, it is important to show to the world that we are stronger together than alone. The strength of the modern world is in diversity and soft power, and we understood this in the Baltic countries many years ago, when we joined forces to promote our film industries together."

She said the EFM will allow "Baltic films to flourish" in the coming years.

The EFM will take place from February 16-22, 2023

Editor: Helen Wright

