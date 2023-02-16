Gallery: Military equipment checked ahead of Independence Day parade

News
Military equipment checked at Tapa Military Base ahead of 105th Independence Day parade.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Military equipment stationed at Tapa Military Base was checked on Thursday ahead of next week's Independence Day parade.

In total, almost 900 soldiers and 25 combat vehicles will take part in the 105th-anniversary parade on Tallinn's Freedom Square next Thursday.

Vehicles will also practice in the capital the night before on Feburary 23.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the square and in the surrounding streets.

Traffic restrictions will affect Freedom Square, Toompea tänav, Harju tänav, Kaarli puiestee, Mere puiestee, Pärnu maantee, Falgi tee, Kanuti tänav, Inseneri tänav, Vana turu tänav, Georg Otsa tänav, Suur-Karja tänav, Roosikrantsi tänav, Tõnismäe tänav, Estonia puiestee and Komandandi tee. 

Staff Sergeant Renzo Rajaste of the 1st Infantry Brigade said people wanting to watch the parade should bag their spot early.

The combat vehicles will also be parked on the square afterward for members of the public to see.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.02

Defense secretary: US steadfastly committed to Baltic allies

16.02

EDF Colonel: Ukraine is in a war of attrition

16.02

Next Riigikogu to decide on adoption of EU whistleblower directive

16.02

Gallery: Military equipment checked ahead of Independence Day parade

16.02

University of Tartu rector Toomas Asser confirms candidacy for re-election

16.02

Tallinn planning cycle lane between seafront, Kadriorg Park

16.02

Rising global pork prices start to have impact on Estonian consumers

16.02

Riigikogu's legal department handed Soviet monuments act damning evaluation

16.02

Not yet clear where responsibility lies with Selver ID card service halt

16.02

Riigikogu extends law to remove Soviet era symbols from buildings

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Gallery: US defense secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Estonia

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

15.02

UAE investor buys majority stake in Estonian robotic vehicle manufacturer

16.02

PPA instructed to halt issuing ID cards, residence permits at Selver stores

15.02

PPA rescind long-serving Kremlin agitator's Estonian residency permit

16.02

Joint US-Estonia defense press conference with Lloyd Austin

15.02

Experts foresee IT sector slowdown

16.02

Makeup of next Estonian coalition government may turn on just a few seats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: