Strong winds, snow, glazed ice forecast over weekend

Level one and two weather warnings have been issued on Friday by the Enviroment Agency due to strong winds, snow and glazed ice.

A level two "dangerous weather" warning has been announced for the west coast Lake Peipus over strong wind gusts.

On Friday evening in western Estonia these will reach 20-23 m/s and up to 20 m/s in the northeast.

Dense sleet is forecast across the country in a northeasterly direction. Snow and snowdrifts are forecast in the east.

The visibility is expected to be poor in Eastern Estonia making traffic conditions difficult. Glazed ice is also expected.

Level one and two warnings were issued due to strong winds on February 17, 2023. Source: Environment Agency

A level one (yellow) warning means the weather is potentially dangerous, while level two (orange) means the weather is categorized as dangerous by the agency.

