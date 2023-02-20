'Potentially dangerous' weather warning issued due to heavy snowfall

Snowstorms, heavy snowfall, and glazed ice across Estonia on Monday have led to the Enviroment Agency to issue a level one "potentially dangerous" warning.

The agency said snowfall is spreading from west to east. There are also snowstorms and heavy snow.

The snow may turn to glazed ice on the western islands in the evening. Roads may be slippery.

Strong southeast winds are forecast with gusts of up to 12 m/s on the mainland and between 15-20 m/s on the coast.

A level one warning means the weather is "potentially dangerous" and those going outside should keep an eye on the conditions, the agency says.

A level one weather warning was issued on February 20 due to heavy snowfall across Estonia. Source: Environment Agency

Level two means the weather is dangerous and level three "very dangerous".

More information about each region can be found on the agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!