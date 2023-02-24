Kallas: We will not surrender, we will not give up

Opinion
Kaja Kallas
Kaja Kallas Source: Stenbocki maja
Opinion

Today we celebrate our independence and our freedom and we also celebrate the fact that Ukraine has persevered for an entire year, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in her Independence Day speech.

President of the Republic of Estonia and President of the Riigikogu!

President of the European Commission and Secretary General of NATO,

Dear people of Estonia!

Today we celebrate our independence and our freedom. And we also celebrate the fact that Ukraine has persevered for an entire year. We have stood by Ukraine for a year.

We are not standing alone. NATO and the European Union are with us. To be precise — we are the European Union and NATO.

Today, on the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg are with us.

We will stand together here in Freedom Square, and we will stand together with Ukraine until Ukraine has won this war.

The past year has shown more clearly than ever before the greatness of spirit of the people of Estonia. Our people remember what it means to be occupied by an aggressive neighbor, and our people know that peace does not always mean peace and freedom.

The ancient Greek historian Thucydides said that the secret to happiness is freedom, and the secret to freedom is courage. Just as Estonia gathered the courage to become free in 1918, Ukrainians are also fighting bravely for their freedom.

I am proud of all those who have provided assistance to war refugees and who have made the decision to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom for all of us. And I sincerely thank everyone who, in any way, contributes to the defense of Estonia's security.

The tradition of the moment of silence has deep roots in history. A moment of silence was spent in contemplation, honoring those who lost their lives in war, and another moment was spent in gratitude for those who returned alive. We honor the memory of those who have fallen in Ukraine, and we think of all those who are currently defending the freedom of all of us in Ukraine. Let's take a moment and bow our heads.

(Silence).

Thank you, people of Estonia, thank you allies. Together, we will overcome our greatest concerns, we will not surrender, we will not give up. Never again.

Long live Estonia!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:45

Archbishop Viilma: We should not forget to live!

10:28

Kallas: We will not surrender, we will not give up

09:13

Gallery: Flag raising ceremony in Narva

08:43

Ratas: February 24 shall not be a day of terror and fear for Estonians

08:25

Ratas: We will not surrender Estonia's most important holiday to evil

08:09

Norwegian ambassador: We have no time for complacency

08:02

Gallery: Flag raising ceremony marks Estonia's 105th Independence Day

06:35

Tallinn public transport diversions on Independence Day

23.02

Gallery: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg arrives in Tallinn

23.02

Watch live at 11 a.m.: Kallas, Stoltenberg, von der Leyen press conference

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

22.02

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

22.02

New season brings changes to e-scooter parking rules in Tartu and Tallinn

23.02

Estonian Independence Day this year to be cold, snow covered

22.02

Sõõrumaa to build seaside Talsinki Quarter on site of muddy parking lot

23.02

Gaps in European air forces' capacity following Cold War

23.02

EDF takes delivery of first K9 to be fitted out for Estonian conditions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: