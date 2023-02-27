Watch again: Anniversary of Republic concert

This year's Anniversary of Republic concert at the Estonian National Opera is inspired by a need to reflect on the current turbulent world, to look inward and to value the timeless. All of this is brought to life through the words and sounds of Estonian and world culture.

This year's anniversary concert is directed by Renate Keerd with Kairi Mändla as artistic director and Rene Liivamägi as lighting designer.

