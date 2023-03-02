Estonian president casts e-vote in Riiigkogu elections
President Alar Karis cast his e-vote in the Riigikogu election's advance voting period from Põlva County in south Estonia on Thursday.
The head of state submitted his digital ballot from Kiidjärvi Library at a free internet point.
He told "Aktuaalne kaamera" he had studied all the lists and parties before making a choice.
"I chose a candidate today who I thought would bring some fresh blood and a bit of fresh air so that things wouldn't be so settled and stagnant," he said.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was filmed submitting her digital vote at a Tallinn bookshop on Wednesday.
As of Thursday evening, more than 245,000 people have participated in the election.
The majority - 177,000 - had voted online and 67,000 on paper at polling stations. This is 26.7 percent of all eligible voters.
Voting ends on Sunday evening.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright