Election posters pressed into a variety of different uses

News
A Reform Party electoral poster.
A Reform Party electoral poster. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Anyone residing in Estonia who went outside during the month of February, into early March, could hardly have failed to notice the preponderance of election campaign posters, which disappeared abruptly once polls closed at the Riigikogu election Sunday.

This was also the first time such placards remained in place right up to polling day; in 2019, the law was still such that outdoor electoral advertising was forbidden from around six weeks ahead of the election – the rule had already been dispensed with in time for the 2021 local elections.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) investigated what happened to the posters once they had been taken down – were they discarded, donated, recycled, or did they even find a new lease of life to continue advertising a party or candidate going forward?

Kristo Enn Vaga, Reform Party campaign manager, said that the posters had gone to a variety of practical uses, including bags.

"These come a variety of sizes, from makeup bags to a laptop bags and even bigger, including ones which we use to carry our administrative things in," Vaga said.

One of the XL-size Reform Party bags, featuring the prime minister's eyes. Source: ERR

The posters also have a use as they are.

SDE poster Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Our candidates or supporters have asked if they could get a couple of posters. They've also been used for cage covers; one big dog home wanted a lot of posters, as they make shelters for dogs with them," he went on.

A Valga County farmer also told AK that the posters could be used in farming, making shelters and the like, rather than being discarded in a landfill site.

Meanwhile, Eesti 200 told AK that their paper posters were already made of recycled paper, while their PVC posters will also be recycled. But what exactly the ad agency that produced them is doing with them is not known, however.

Board member Züleyxa "Zuzu" Izmailova said: "Our campaign this time was particularly frugal; even the materials from the previous Riigikogu elections and the items purchased for the local government elections were pressed into operation.

Eesti 200 electoral poster. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We then got rid of everything. Campaigning could have an upper limit, in order to reduce the production of all this unnecessary material,"she added.

Andre Hanimägi, Center Party Secretary General, said that his party left it to the agency that put them up, but those who requested old posters – party members, candidates etc., would certainly be satisfied where possible.

Recycling or reusing them would not be so straightforward, however, he added.

"The party will certainly not deal with this; our goals lie elsewhere, to make policy," he told AK.

On a lighter note, the Reform Party had also distributed condoms, as a part of its campaigning (along with boxes of matches, reflectors and other smaller items, perhaps of more universal use).

What would happen to the prophylactics, however, Vaga was asked? By the 2027 Riigkogu election, they would likely have expired if not been used.

"Well, all the condoms were distributed. We hope that people will use them expediently," Vaga concluded.

The next elections in Estonia are to the European Parliament, in May 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:07

SKA: Third-country nationals most vulnerable to human trafficking

13:06

Saks: Attritional battles around Bakhmut serving their purpose for Ukraine

12:44

Election posters pressed into a variety of different uses

12:30

Elektrilevi reports record number of electricity micro-producers

12:01

Russian info channels in Estonia viewed, trusted far less than year ago

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

11:49

Andres Sutt: Security of e-elections has always been a top priority

11:15

Saks: Nord Stream news articles could be Russian information operation

10:50

Kõlvart: Center Party was caught between two extremes

10:46

Ratas: Center Party could not stand out against Reform-EKRE standoff

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

08.03

Daily predicts ministerial posts in Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition

08.03

Gallery: Reform, SDE, Eesti 200 start coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: