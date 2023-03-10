Supreme Court of Estonia rejects EKRE election complaint

The Supreme Court of Estonia on Friday rejected an election complaint filed by the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) regarding the results of electronic voting in the Riigikogu elections that ended this past Sunday because the National Electoral Committee (Vabariigi Valimiskomisjon, VVK) has yet to settle the dispute in question.

EKRE filed a complaint with the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 9 in which the party contested the VVK's verification of the Riigikogu election results on March 5 as well as sought the annulment of this election's electronic voting results.

The VVK explained to the Supreme Court that they have not yet verified the results of the Riigikogu elections. The State Electoral Office (riigi valimisteenistus, RVT) — the direct organizer of electronic voting — did, however, verify electronic voting results on March 5.

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court explained that a complaint about an RVT operation must first be filed with the VVK, which according to the latter's information, EKRE has not yet done.

A complaint can only be filed with the Supreme Court once the dispute has been settled within the VVK. Thus the resolution of the complaint was not within the Supreme Court's jurisdiction, and Estonia's top court dismissed EKRE's appeal.

