14,500-year history of Estonia's 'dark' biodiversity researched

News
Genetic studies on the cowslip suggests that this common plant may go extinct in the future.
Genetic studies on the cowslip suggests that this common plant may go extinct in the future. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Andi Veskioja
News

In the context of climate change, it is useful to understand how ecosystems responded in the past under similar conditions. Thus, experts from the University of Tartu delved into Estonia's past and produced a summary of the native flora's biodiversity, both observed and "dark," over the past 14,500 years.

The sediments at the bottom of bogs and lakes have been researched for a long time because they hold information about the plants that grew in the region.

However, researchers at the University of Tartu have gone a step further and have also studied what plants could have potentially thrived in the area — "dark biodiversity."

University of Tartu researchers first coined the term in 2011 after being inspired by the concept of dark matter in physics as dark biodiversity also cannot be directly observed. 

So in addition to studying biodiversity, they also research biodiversity that is missing from a habitat for whatever reason, i.e. "the set of species and traits locally suitable but absent."

Professor of Botany Meelis Pärtel said it is important to think about both the existing species and those that might be suitable for the environment but are missing, "This will give us a lot more information about how we should manage our forests, bogs and grasslands."

We should also look at the features of organisms that perform multiple functions in an ecosystem, such as living with fungi or cooperating with insects. We can only understand why our species compositions are not reaching their full potential by looking at the big picture.

Pärtel adds that it is important to remember that all changes take time. For example, while the current state of nature in Estonia appears relatively good, a high number of species already are on the verge of extinction.

"These species exist, but they are endangered, and their abundance in the wild can be misleading. They can still be seen today, but will become extinct in the future. They will first enter the so-called Dark Ages before completely disappearing from our land," Pärtel expresses the scientists' worries. 

An article by researchers from the University of Tartu, Observed and dark diversity dynamics over millennial time scales: fast life-history traits linked to expansion lags of plants in northern Europe, is published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society of London B.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Merivoo-Parro, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:49

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

14:16

Ratings special: Support will head down for sides to incoming government

13:39

Estonia should proactively boost its own defense industry, says expert

13:32

Reserve charge will be added to gas bills May 1

13:16

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

12:45

14,500-year history of Estonia's 'dark' biodiversity researched

12:07

Photos: Estonia's third donated field hospital arrives in Ukraine

11:24

President Alar Karis: We as a nation must feel pride in Estonian art

10:49

Bank of Estonia adds Coop Pank to vital service providers list

10:16

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

20.03

US Navy destroyer visits Estonia

17.03

Russian pilots more mindful over Baltic Sea than Black Sea

20.03

Court: Mask-wearing requirement cannot be installed 'just in case'

20.03

Deposit rates reach 3 percent

20.03

Indrek Kiisler: When will Estonia learn to say 'no' in the EU?

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

20.03

Expert: Soviet-era apartment blocks may last another century if maintained

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: