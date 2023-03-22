Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

Senior members of the Central Criminal Police, and Police and Boarder Guard Board (PPA) are also involved in an ongoing alleged fraud case , acting PPA Deputy Director General Egert Belišev said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Belišev said the Head of the National Criminal Police Aivar Alavere, the head of the PPA's Internal Control Office Priit Pärkna and the head of the National Criminal Police operations office Toomas Lõhmus are among the employees suspected of involvement.

"I am very sorry that such doubts have arisen and it is certainly a big blow to the organization. It is important to now get to the truth and at the same time to ensure business as usual," Belišev said.

In addition to Vaher, five officials from the PPA are involved in the case, he said.

On Tuesday morning, Eerik Heldna, director of the Customs Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, and PPA Director General Elmar Vaher were detained on suspicions of fraud and aiding fraud, respectively, brought by the ISS.

Heldna is suspected of seeking a lifetime superannuated pension based on faulty documents which relate to working in different agencies on rotation allowing him to meet the 25-year service requirement.

Belišev said rotating police officers to other agencies is standard practice and almost 50 PPA employees have been sent to work elsewhere.

He said the PPA is fully cooperating with the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Prosecuter's Office.

The Ministry of Interior is looking into staff rotations and the PPA will internally review all current rotations and assess whether they are reasonable, Belišev said.--

