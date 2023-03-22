Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

News
Egert Belitšev
Egert Belitšev Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Senior members of the Central Criminal Police, and Police and Boarder Guard Board (PPA) are also involved in an ongoing alleged fraud case, acting PPA Deputy Director General Egert Belišev said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Belišev said the Head of the National Criminal Police Aivar Alavere, the head of the PPA's Internal Control Office Priit Pärkna and the head of the National Criminal Police operations office Toomas Lõhmus are among the employees suspected of involvement.

"I am very sorry that such doubts have arisen and it is certainly a big blow to the organization. It is important to now get to the truth and at the same time to ensure business as usual," Belišev said.

In addition to Vaher, five officials from the PPA are involved in the case, he said.

On Tuesday morning, Eerik Heldna, director of the Customs Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, and PPA Director General Elmar Vaher were detained on suspicions of fraud and aiding fraud, respectively, brought by the ISS.

Heldna is suspected of seeking a lifetime superannuated pension based on faulty documents which relate to working in different agencies on rotation allowing him to meet the 25-year service requirement.

Belišev said rotating police officers to other agencies is standard practice and almost 50 PPA employees have been sent to work elsewhere.

He said the PPA is fully cooperating with the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Prosecuter's Office.

The Ministry of Interior is looking into staff rotations and the PPA will internally review all current rotations and assess whether they are reasonable, Belišev said.--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:46

Reinsalu: NATO roadmap needed for Ukraine, Europe's security

21:25

Estonian defense minister awards mission medals to US HIMARS team

20:25

Future coalition unlikely to fund new road building projects

19:48

Belišev: National Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

19:46

100 days until Estonia's XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival

19:04

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

17:35

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary

17:09

Customs chief's contract with PPA may have been legal

17:01

Politico: Commission officials believe Hololei should resign

16:46

Ratas: No major cooperation from opposition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions Updated

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

08:57

Kõlvart to run for Center chair Updated

20.03

Estonian flag now flies over former Russian ambassador Tallinn residence

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

20.03

Marriage equality will be discussed at end of coalition negotiations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: