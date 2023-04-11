State real estate is hiring chair of management board

Riigi Kinnisvara AS has announced an open competition for a new member of the management board, as the current chair of the board, Kati Kusmin, ends her second three-year tenure at the end of this year.

The deadline for new board member applications is May 8, 2023.

The competition is open to candidates with senior management experience, a firm grasp of service design and a focus on customer experience.

The current leader, Kusmin, has not yet decided definitively whether to run for reelection.

Riigi Kinnisvara AS, the largest real estate company in Estonia, administers over 1,300 buildings on 1.7 million square meters. The company's main goal is to create a high-quality working, learning and service environment that supports the state's core functions. The company employs more than 200 people.

--

