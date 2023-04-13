More Ukrainian people arriving in Estonia than leaving

News
Tallink's Isabelle cruise ship has been used to house war refugees from Ukraine since last summer.
Tallink's Isabelle cruise ship has been used to house war refugees from Ukraine since last summer. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Around 200-300 people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine apply for asylum in Estonia per week. While this figure has fallen somewhat on its earlier level, it is still the case that more people are arriving from Ukraine than returning.

At the Narva border checkpoint, around 3,000-4,000 people cross per day, the checkpoint's manager, Marek Liiva, says. The bulk of these are Russian citizens ordinarily resident in Estonia, while Ukrainian refugees make up a comparatively small proportion of the total.

Liiva said: "On average, one or two Ukrainian war refugees are arriving per day; sometimes it's possible to say there are more, up to 10 in a day, if larger families with two to five members are entering, the figure can be higher."

Furthermore, not all Ukrainian citizens arriving in Estonia are seeking asylum.

"Ukrainian citizens whose day-to-day lives are linked with the Russian Federation are also crossing the border, daily. They travel on a Ukrainian passport, and are coming to Estonia and the EU for tourist purposes," Liiva went on, putting the monthly figure of such entrants at around a thousand.

Liis Paloots, who heads up the Social Insurance Board (SKA) crisis management department's migration team referenced a University of Tartu/Praxis survey, which stated that over 60 percent of Ukrainian people living in Estonia who had fled the war exprssed a desire to return home within the next three years.

Twenty-five percent said they wanted to remain in Estonia.

In any case, the figure of returnees has not yet matched the statements expressed in the survey, Paloots said, adding this applied to the EU more broadly.

"At present, more Ukrainians are coming into the EU than leaving it. What we for sure have to take into account is that one third of those war refugees who have arrived in Estonia come from war zones in Ukraine where there is still active military action taking place, or from adjacent areas," Paloots said.

It may well also be the case that it is too soon for those who wish to return to start thinking about doing so, Paloots added; significantly fewer people are arriving in Estonia than was the case a year ago, she said, but at the same time, many consciously choose Estonia as a destination, she added.

"This is because they have family members or relatives who have arrived ahead of them, whom they have come to join. On the other hand, we are also seeing that they are coming to specific employers. They have been able to find job offers themselves," Paloots said.

The shrinking number of arrivals puts a lesser strain on SKA also, ERR noted.

If fewer refugees arrive, they also need less help from the Social Security Administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:48

Urmas Reinsalu spent most on electoral campaigning on March 5

10:15

Alcohol and tobacco excise duties increase rate should be known by summer

09:36

Competition watchdog trying to get to the bottom of fuel market workings

09:35

More Ukrainian people arriving in Estonia than leaving

08:48

Minimum wage rise causing consternation between coalition parties

08:19

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

12.04

Varbla residents surprised by nuclear power plant report

12.04

Opposition: New government does not deserve 100 criticism-free days

12.04

Enefit Power awaiting clarification from politicans on coalition agreement

12.04

EDF chief: Finland, Estonia's defense cooperation will rise to 'new level'

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

12.04

ISS: 26 individuals with terror links have pursued Estonian e-residency

12.04

Estonian security service: FSB systematically trying to recruit refugees

12.04

Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government Updated

12.04

ISS perceives more migrants from Islamic risk states as a threat

12.04

Internal Security Service 2022-2023 Yearbook in full

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: