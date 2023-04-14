Friday to be windy and overcast, temperatures up to 13C

While Friday's weather is set to be windy and mostly overcast, daytime temperatures can reach 13C in places.

The morning will see temperatures as low as 2C in the northeast; warmer in the west and the islands (7-8C). However, easterly winds of 7-10 m/s in gusts up to 21 m/s on the coasts will take the edge off this, while cloudy conditions mean no sunshine.

Weather map for the morning of Friday, April 14, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud will remain though sunshine will peep through in places, and winds will remain strong. The ambient temperature is set to range from 9C to 13C, both of those extremes to be found near or off the West coast.

Weather map for the afternoon of Friday, April 14, 2023. Source: ERR

Looking ahead to the weekend, average temperatures will be around 9C and there will still be plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures will warm up going into the new week, but it can still get down to freezing at night time, even in mid-April.

Four-day weather forecast, Saturday, April 15 to Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!