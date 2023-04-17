SDE appoints no representative for Riigikogu rural affairs committee

News
Madis Kallas (SDE).
Madis Kallas (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), which has fewer Riigikogu seats than standing committees, opted not to select a representative to the rural affairs committee. The party has announced which committee each of its members will serve on.

"We decided not to appoint a representative to a rural affairs committee because SDE have the post of regional minister in the government, and he will certainly bring all the important issues to our table," SDE spokesperson Merilyn Säde told ERR on Monday.

SDE has three seats in the government that takes office on Monday, with Madis Kallas, the previous government's minister of the environment and a long-serving municipal government leader in Saaremaa, serving as the minister of regional and rural affairs.

The Social Democrats have nine MPs in the Riigikogu, but there are 11 standing committees. However, this does not mean that the SDE will not have a representative on two committees - because members of the European Union Affairs Committee (EUAC) are also members of other committees. This means that the party can appoint a representative from another committee to it.

The Social Democratic Party appointed its members to the committees of the Riigikogu as follows:

European Union Affairs Committee: Tiit Maran

Environment Committee: Tiit Maran

Cultural Affairs Committee: Heljo Pikhof

Rural Affairs Committee: -

Economic Affairs Committee: Priit Lomp

Constitutional Committee: Anti Allas

Finance Committee: Jevgeni Ossinovski

National Defense Committee: Raimond Kaljulaid

Social Affairs Committee: Helmen Kütt

Foreign Affairs Committee: Reili Rand

Legal Affairs Committee: Eduard Odinets

The composition of the committees will be determined based on the proposals of the political groups. After the government office determines the size of the committees, political parties will be able to appoint their members and the office will confirm their composition.

The speaker of the Riigikogu initially convenes committees, but after the election of the committee chairman and vice-chairman, the committee's work is organized by its leadership.

Chair of the Isamaa party Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR last week that the Isamaa faction, which has eight representatives in the parliament, will not have a representative on the justice or rural affairs committees.

The Riigikogu standing committees convene on Monday mornings, Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. The Foreign Affairs Committee will convene on Friday morning, followed by sessions of the EUAC.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:13

Feature: Riigikogu XV in numbers Updated

18:58

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

18:30

Prosecutor's Office: No basis for NGO Slava Ukraini criminal proceedings

17:47

SDE appoints no representative for Riigikogu rural affairs committee

17:19

Ilmar Raag: Not all political surprises are really surprises

16:51

Expert: Plan to bring private money into healthcare is slippery slope

16:30

Estonia will not allow Russians fleeing mobilization to cross border

16:20

Hospital chiefs: Coalition deal fails to address healthcare staff shortages

15:50

Eesti 200 leader on Slava Ukraini fund use: We do not yet have enough facts

15:11

Reinsalu: Vladimir Kara-Murza serves as an example of courage for us all

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.04

Gallery: Tanel Padar, Dave Benton reunite to reprise Eurovision hit

15.04

NGO Slava Ukraini transfers €1.5 million to firm with suspicious background

13:28

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

16.04

Tintinnabuli and the sacred: A view from Arvo Pärt's archives, 1976-77

18:58

Gallery: Estonia's new government takes office Updated

08:58

Security expert: Russia losing around 1,500 soldiers per day in Ukraine war

15:09

Six charged with money laundering activity at former Danske Bank Estonia

08:29

PPA issued 12 fines over pro-Russian social media posts this year so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: