Riiigkogu holds annual Open House Day on Saturday

On Saturday (April 22), the Riigikogu in Tallinn celebrates its 104th anniversary with a traditional Open House Day.

This year, the Open House Day is dedicated to the Youth Song and Dance Celebration, which will take place in summer, and to the Be Active Year. Tallinn Central Library, Home Daughters and Young Eagles will also participate in the event.

The day will begin with the concert of Nõmme Music School brass group Tärkamine, performed on the balcony of Toompea Castle. President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar will welcome the guests.

Guided tours of Toompea Castle are held throughout the day, it will be possible to meet the newly elected members of the Riigikogu and climb the Tall Hermann Tower.

Riiigkogu. Source: Hanna-Maria Johanson

Members of the Riigikogu Eduard Odinets and Anti Poolamets will conduct guided tours.

To mark the Be Active Year, practical workshops of the Schools in Motion and the Estonian Paralympic Committee will be set up, as well as the activity areas of the Estonian Health Museum and the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum.

Tallinn Central Library with its activity games and Katarina Jee Mobile Library will also be at Toompea.

Young folk musicians from hobby studio Õhin will open the welcoming of the 13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration, to dance together to the summer party.

Pikk Herman tower. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A musical greeting from the Youth Song and Dance Celebration "Holy is the Land" will be performed in the White Hall. Tickets and souvenirs of the Youth Song and Dance Celebration will be available in the lobby of the Riigikogu Building.

The first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia – the Constituent Assembly – convened in Tallinn on April 23, 1919. The Riigikogu commemorates this event with its annual Open House Day which takes place for the 23rd time.

Entry and all activities and events are free.

