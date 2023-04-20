Riiigkogu holds annual Open House Day on Saturday

News
Riigikogu building on Toompea from its less familiar aspect from the rear courtyard.
Riigikogu building on Toompea from its less familiar aspect from the rear courtyard. Source: Museum of Architecture
News

On Saturday (April 22), the Riigikogu in Tallinn celebrates its 104th anniversary with a traditional Open House Day.

This year, the Open House Day is dedicated to the Youth Song and Dance Celebration, which will take place in summer, and to the Be Active Year. Tallinn Central Library, Home Daughters and Young Eagles will also participate in the event.

The day will begin with the concert of Nõmme Music School brass group Tärkamine, performed on the balcony of Toompea Castle. President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar will welcome the guests.

Guided tours of Toompea Castle are held throughout the day, it will be possible to meet the newly elected members of the Riigikogu and climb the Tall Hermann Tower.

Riiigkogu. Source: Hanna-Maria Johanson

Members of the Riigikogu Eduard Odinets and Anti Poolamets will conduct guided tours.

To mark the Be Active Year, practical workshops of the Schools in Motion and the Estonian Paralympic Committee will be set up, as well as the activity areas of the Estonian Health Museum and the Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum.

Tallinn Central Library with its activity games and Katarina Jee Mobile Library will also be at Toompea.

Young folk musicians from hobby studio Õhin will open the welcoming of the 13th Youth Song and Dance Celebration, to dance together to the summer party.

Pikk Herman tower. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

A musical greeting from the Youth Song and Dance Celebration "Holy is the Land" will be performed in the White Hall. Tickets and souvenirs of the Youth Song and Dance Celebration will be available in the lobby of the Riigikogu Building.

The first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia – the Constituent Assembly – convened in Tallinn on April 23, 1919. The Riigikogu commemorates this event with its annual Open House Day which takes place for the 23rd time.

Entry and all activities and events are free.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20.04

Emergency services putting out fire in Tartu city center Updated

20.04

Riiigkogu holds annual Open House Day on Saturday

20.04

11 foreign affairs committees call for Kremlin critic Kara-Murza's release

20.04

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue returns again this summer

20.04

Estonia sending more ammunition to Ukraine

20.04

Fiscal Council: State budget deficit must be reduced by €0.5 billion

20.04

Ida-Viru tourism industry opposes VAT increase on accommodation

20.04

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

20.04

Prime minister: VAT, income tax hikes a 'national defense levy'

20.04

Võru locals to hold protest against Nursipalu expansion on Saturday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

20.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

20.04

New justice minister sidesteps marriage equality legislation responsibility

20.04

Emergency services putting out fire in Tartu city center Updated

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyber-defense exercise underway in Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: