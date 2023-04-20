Emergency services putting out fire in Tartu city center

Emergency services at the scene of a fire in the center of Tartu on April 20, 2023/
Emergency services are trying to bring a fire under control in Tartu's city center on Thursday evening.

Pictures taken at approximately 8:30 p.m. show the roof of Kompanii 10 on fire.

The police and the fire service were called to the scene at just after 8 p.m.

The Southern Rescue Center's Henrik Veenpere said the fire service is attempting to bring the blaze under control.

"It is currently unknown what exactly happened there or where the fire started," he said. There is no information about casualties.

Italian restaurant Le Dolce Vita is based in the building's basement and part of Tartu City Library is located on the second floor.

Linda Jahilo, head of the city library, told ERR there should be no workers in the office at this time of the evening. She said the library does not operate in the roof of the building.

Police have diverted traffic in the area.

Editor: Helen Wright, Michael Cole

