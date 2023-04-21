Director Sasha Pepelyaev: Russian culture cancels itself

News
Sasha Pepelyaev.
Sasha Pepelyaev. Source: ERR
News

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, discussions have swirled about the cancellation of Russian culture. But theater director Sasha Pepelyaev believes Russian culture cancels itself.

The director, who has lived in Estonia for three years, spoke to the culture program "OP" about the premier of his new production of "Swan Lake" at Tallinn's  Von Krahl Theater, which is mostly performed without Tchaikovsky's music.

He also discussed learning the Estonian language, his future, how "Swan Lake" has become a Russian meme, and the "strangeness" of his last visit to Moscow.

"Swan Lake in Russia is always like a meme, something which is shown when they [the government] don't want to say [something]. It is a meme of hiding information," he said, discussing the meaning of the ballet in Russia and his last production of it 20 years ago.

Speaking about the relevance and meaning of the work today, he said "But this time, for me, it is not a simple question. There is the topic of cancel culture but I think there is a more serious topic of Russian culture canceling itself from inside. In that sense, I found Swan Lake really corresponding because Swan Lake is all about fraud, manipulation and deceit /.../ it is quite heavy and hopeless."

Watch the interview in English, with Estonian subtitles, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: OP

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21.04

Director Sasha Pepelyaev: Russian culture cancels itself

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world Updated

21.04

Investigation to determine cause of Tartu city center fire

21.04

Cyberattacks against Estonia's vital service providers are rising

21.04

Estonia plans quick loans advertisement ban

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

21.04

Estonian Basketball Association applies to host Olympic pre-qualifiers

21.04

EDF intelligence chief: Training will be key to Ukraine's counter-offensive

21.04

Estonia's national debt still lowest in EU, despite rising the most rapidly

21.04

Real estate transactions continued to fall in Q1 2023

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world Updated

21.04

Emergency services put out large fire in Tartu city center Thursday evening Updated

21.04

Local residents call for new green areas around planned US embassy site

21.04

EKRE MP bought 243 liters of taxpayer-funded fuel on last day in office

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

20.04

Tartu bikeshare system at risk as Canadian firm faces financial issues

21.04

Kantar Emor ratings: Support for Reform fell sharply in April

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: