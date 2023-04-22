Gallery: More than 5,000 people visited Riigikogu's Open House Day

Riigikogu Open House Day 2023.
Riigikogu Open House Day 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
More than 5,000 people visited the Riigikogu's annual Open House Day on Saturday.

Visitors learned about the work of the Parliament, met politicians, and saw the rooms where they work.

Alongside Estonians, many guests came from foreign countries such as Ukraine, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Iceland, Canada, Armenia, Nigeria, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, USA, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

The event marked 104th anniversary of the Riigikogu. The first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia – the Constituent Assembly – convened in Tallinn on April 23, 1919.

The Riigikogu commemorates this event with its annual Open House Day which takes place for the 23rd time.

Editor: Helen Wright

