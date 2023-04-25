Kaja Kallas to meet Polish prime minister in Warsaw on Tuesday

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will visit Poland on Tuesday, where she will meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and take part in a round table discussion at the College of Europe in Warsaw.

Kallas said, that Poland is a good friend of Estonia, as well as a staunch ally in NATO and partner in the European Union.

"Over the past year, we have become even closer with Poland and in the security field we have jointly taken forward important issues such as sanctions against Russia, oil price caps and increased military assistance for Ukraine," Kallas added.

During the bilateral meeting, the Estonian and Polish prime ministers will discuss regional security and preparations for the NATO Vilnius Summit, which takes place in the summer. Stopping Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine will also be on the agenda. Kallas and Morawiecki will also discuss bilateral cooperation, including on defense.

On Monday, Kallas visited Ukraine, where she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!