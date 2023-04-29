New sports facilities and tribunes to be built on Pärnu beach

New sports facilities with tribunes for spectators are to be built on Pärnu beach. In the evenings, the facilities will also be used for film screenings and live music performances.

It was only after having operated there for a number of years that Pärnu Beach Arena came up with the idea to use the unique sand dune area of Pärnu beach for something other than just a playground.

In 2015, the Euro Beach Soccer League Superfinal was held there. After that, the city decided to turn the area into a more permanent sporting and entertainment facility.

"Since 2017 and 2018, we have been organizing sports professionally here on long-term contracts with the city. After that, the city made a detailed plan for the site, which created the opportunity to put a building right here. There was a competition for the building rights, and we won that. So, now we are developing a bigger arena here," said Pärnu Beach Arena partner Sander Kaus.

The building rights were granted until May 28, 2037. This gave the company enough certainty and the opportunity to take out a bank loan for the project. After a contest was held to name the site which is already used for beach football, tennis and volleyball, it will be called "Düün." A grandstand will now be built to enable spectators to watch the matches more comfortably and there will be several places to buy food and drink. Films will also be shown there once the work is complete.

"This summer, we are organizing four events every week. There will be an outdoor cinema every Wednesday. Every Thursday there will be live concerts on the dunes, and on Fridays and Saturdays it will usually be a bit more of a party, maybe with live music or just a DJ," said Hannes Teiss, Düün's entertainment manager.

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Irina Talviste is pleased with the way the area is developing.

"In this sense, the city is very happy that an entrepreneur has taken the trouble to make such a big investment in Pärnu," Taviste said.

Pärnu Beach Arena will invest €1.5 million in developing the area.

