May gets off to chilly start in Estonia

After last week's warmer conditions, temperatures in Estonia are set to fall below zero at night in places this week, and will be much cooler even during the day, while strong winds and precipitation will prevail.

After Monday night's rain, which fell as sleet in places, cloud cover thinned making for a relatively rain-free, though hardly dry, Tuesday morning.

Weather forecast for the morning of May 2, 2023. Source: ERR

South(west)erlies of 5-12 m/s in coastal gusts up to 18 m/s will keep things even fresher, with ambient temperatures of +6-9C, though cloud will thicken again, particularly in the northwest and over Hiiumaa.

Rain is forecast as the day progresses, and the strong winds will remain, wheeling round to the West, while temperatures in the South and East (13-15C) will be higher than in the North, West and on the islands (8-11C).

Weather forecast for the daytime, May 2, 2023. Source: ERR

Tuesday night will see less rain, but the mercury is forecast to fall to zero or lower overnight, a situation which will remain through to the weekend, by which time nighttime temperatures are set to average -2C.

Four-day weather forecast in Estonia, May 3-6, 2023. Source: ERR

Daytime temperatures will fall through the week also, from around 9-10C on average Wednesday, which will also see showers again, +6C on Thursday and +5C on Friday, on average. Saturday daytime will see slightly milder conditions though still single-figure temperature values, on the whole.

Patches of showers and rainstorms are also forecast in the next few days, and given the relatively low temperatures, precipitation will fall as sleet on occasion.

