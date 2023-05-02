Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

News
Danish soldiers at Tapa.
Danish soldiers at Tapa. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee
News

Denmark will allocate a battalion of soldiers to the Baltic states for the "long-term," the country's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Tuesday. Estonia said the move will strengthen regional security.

Between 700-1,200 soldiers will be sent to Latvia on rotation for between four and six months a year, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The forces will be based in Denmark the rest of the time but on high alert and ready to deploy at a moment's notice, the Danish Ministry of Defense said.

"We must be prepared for the Danish presence in the Baltics to be long-term, and there is a need for balancing between having soldiers on the ground and being ready to deploy them from Denmark," defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Forces on NATO's Eastern flank as of March 16, 2022. Source: NATO

The move comes in tandem with Copenhagen withdrawing its 105-member unit from Iraq next year and pledging to up its focus on the Baltic Sea region.

Danish soldiers currently contribute to Estonia's Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup at Tapa, which also includes personnel from the UK, France and Iceland.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the Danish battalion is a "positive step in strengthening the defense posture of NATO's eastern flank" and will "positively affect Estonia's security".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Reuters

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:40

Analysts: Stores do not feel underpressure to lower prices

20:33

Bus travel returning to pre-pandemic levels

19:45

Health Board ends pandemic phase, returns to normal service

18:08

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

17:42

Ago Ambur appointed leader of Cybercrime Bureau at National Criminal Police

16:32

April in grocery stores: No end in sight for price rises

16:02

President proposes Urmas Varblane as next Bank of Estonia board chair

15:21

Kyiv art chief: Russianization of Malevich example of imperialist ideology

14:53

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

14:32

Tallinn Botanic Gardens exhibitions sheds light on lichens in Estonia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

12:35

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland Updated

14:28

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn Updated

01.05

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

14:53

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

01.05

Sick leave compensation returns to pre-coronavirus system in July

07:53

More traffic disruption likely in Tallinn as intersection closes Tuesday

18:08

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: