ERR News to carry Global Estonians virtual forum live on Thursday

News
Caption: The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on May 4.
Caption: The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is being held on May 4. Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is held on Thursday, May 4 at 16.00 Estonian time. The forum can be caught live on ERR News.

This time the forum explores preserving the Estonian language in a multilingual environment. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will make an opening statement. Music is provided by Valter Soosalu, and writer Valdur Mikita shares his ideas. One viewer selected at random will win a prize, a return ticket to Estonia.

More information about the event and its program can be found at the link.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

