Thursday's weather in Estonia cold and rainy again

Brooding skies over Tallinn.
Brooding skies over Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The weather on Thursday is set to be chilly, with cloud cover as the day progresses, likely followed by rain showers as winds pick up once again.

Spring can be a strange time of year in Estonia as, while the days get longer and longer, conditions can still necessitate a coat, umbrella – even a hat, gloves and scarf combo – and this week has been one such time.

While Wednesday night was clearer and less windy than some more recent conditions have brought, temperatures dipped below zero in places, making for a chilly Thursday morning for the time of year.

A brief flurry of snow, morphing into sleet and rain, was spotted close to Tallinn's harbor area this morning, and the northeast will have it worse - the temperatures will be as low as zero, and there is a chance of sleet or even snow in Ida-Viru County.

Tallinn and Tartu temperatures are 2-3C early on, with the west slightly milder.

Northwesterly breezes are keeping things even fresher, particularly on the coasts, where gusts can rise to 13 m/s in speed.

Weather map for the morning of May 4, 2023. Source: ERR

Clear skies in the morning in the West in particular will cloud over. Temperatures will only rise slightly through the day, as low as 5-6C in Tallinn and the North, 6-8C in the southern half of the country. The westerly winds will continue, in gusts up to 15m/s off the northwest coast.

Daytime weather map for May 4, 2023. Source: ERR

It is also set to cloud over, which will bring showers across the mainland. The islands should be a little drier and clearer.

The good news is that the temperatures will start to rise again and get to levels more normal for the time of year, as a high pressure area arrives.

While Friday will still see sleet and sub-zero overnight temperatures in the northeast, even there, from Saturday, daytime temperature values will get back into the double figures. This will continue through Sunday and into the new week, meaning that the nights will no longer be cold, and the days will finallys tart to get warmer – up to around 15C on Monday, with clearer skies and no significant precipitation.

Four-day weather forecast, May 5-8, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

