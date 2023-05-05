Professor Timothy Garton Ash to give Tartu University public talk next week

The University of Tartu main building.
The University of Tartu main building. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
Respected British historian Timothy Garton Ash is to give a public talk showcasing his latest book, Homelands: A Personal History of Europe, at the University of Tartu next Thursday. The presentation will also be live-linked.

Garton Ash is professor of European Studies at the University of Oxford.

The presentation will be held in English and all are welcome. It can also be followed online via the university's UTTV site.

The event takes place at the University of Tartu Museum's White Hall on Lossi 25, Thursday, May 11, from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. Estonian time.

Published by Yale University Press, "Homelands" has also been translated into Estonian, and relays how Europe emerged from World War Two to rebuild itself, albeit slowly, towards an ideal of a continent at peace with itself, only to have that ideal seriously impacted upon most recently.

Garton Ash (b. 1955), has authored 11 books of political writing, or what he calls "history of the present", which have charted the transformation of Europe over the last half century.

He is a Professor of European Studies at the University of Oxford, Isaiah Berlin Professorial Fellow at St Antony's College, Oxford, and a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He has received numerous awards and has also featured on Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Next Thursday's event is to be moderated by Klen Jäärats, Director for European Union Affairs at the Government Office of Estonia, and is being organized by the University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, in cooperation with the Government Office. It is being part-funded via the EU's Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence.

More information is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

