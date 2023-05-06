ERR carries all the day's events from London as King Charles III is crowned

ERR is covering Saturday's coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and Camilla, Queen Consort, starting from 9.30 a.m. Estonian time.

The ERR Estonian-language portal will carry the no comment broadcast from 9.30 (click on the video link above), while commentary in Estonian will be provided on the Jupiter portal, with presenters Anna Pihl and Kai-Ines Nelson, plus guests.

ERR's flagship television channel ETV will start to broadcast the live events from Westminster Abbey from 12.00 p.m. Estonian time, with commentary from Pihl and Nelson, while Russian-language commentary is to be provided on ETV+.

President of Estonia Alar Karis and first lady Sirje Karis will be in attendance at the event.

Saturday sees the first coronation of a British monarch for just short of 70 years. On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II's anointing was effectively the first mass televised events in that country. Today's service will be somewhat shorter and has been altered at the new King's request, for instance in regard to its faith aspects.

The British Estonian Chamber of Commerce (BECC) in conjunction with the British Embassy in Estonia is also holding a ticket-based event to mark the occasion and view the day's proceedings. Tickets were available on a first-come, first-serve basis and were reportedly snapped up very quickly.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

