Brigitta Davidjants: Our music historiography has been male-centered

Brigitta Davidjants.
Brigitta Davidjants. Source: Alan Proosa
This year's Music Journalist of the Year, Brigitta Davidjants, was a guest on the culture program "OP" to discuss subcultures and why so little is known about women in them.

It occurred to Davidjants at some time that the punk subculture appeared to be predominantly male. She said, "I personally knew so many girl punks that I began to question whether this was true." When she began her investigation, a complicated and intriguing narrative began to emerge.

"For me, the most interesting fining is that we think that certain subcultures were only a Western phenomenon and did not exist here but in fact we had all the major movements present here," she said.

Lõngused — a colloquial translation for both Estonian and foreign rockers — were a subculture of young people that developed in Estonia in the second half of the 1950s, and is one the most interesting subcultures of the time, she said. Similar subcultures in Western Europe and the USA were called rockers, Teddy Boys (UK), Greasers (USA) or Raggars (Scandinavia).

"We do not know now much about the Teds from the United Kingdom, but if you start digging and searching, you will find quite a few details about them, particularly in the Soviet Estonian media, where they were condemned and ridiculed."

Concerning the Estonian Lõngused, Davidjants said that she was interested to find out whether there were girls among the lads too. "We must be able to find them; when I started reading Soviet publications I noticed a great deal of loud female rock-and-roll'ing."

"For a very long time, our history writing has been male-centrist, perhaps because it has been written by men," she said.

"We often believe that subculture is about music, and I have long realized that that was my own preconception as well, but for some people it is about style, and for others, it is about literature." Subcultures are very important for today's youth as well, she said. "I thought emos had disappeared, but my 13-year-old daughter talks about emos all the time!"

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

