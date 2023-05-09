Temperatures continue to climb in Estonia through to the weekend
Temperatures are set to continue to rise in Estonia this week, and conditions will remain clear and dry.
A warmer air mass over Estonia will spell nighttime temperatures of between +3C and +9C, ERR's weather service reports, while in the day, temperatures are set to be in the double figures at +16C to +18C, though it is likely to be cooler in coastal areas.
This trend will continue through to the weekend, by which time daytime maximum temperatures can reach as much as +20C.
Sea temperatures will be around the +10C-mark.
As to Tuesday itself, after a chilly night where temperatures still dropped below zero in places, the morning will be mostly clear, with light southwesterlies and temperatures of +7 to +9C.
Breezes on the coasts will keep things cooler, with values as low as +9C on Saaremaa, but inland, the temperature will be +14-15C in the West and in Tallinn, +16-17C in the East and Southeast, though some cloud cover will be seen, particularly around the shores of Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus).
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Source: Aktuaalne kaamera