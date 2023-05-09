Temperatures continue to climb in Estonia through to the weekend

Temperatures are set to continue to rise in Estonia this week, and conditions will remain clear and dry.

A warmer air mass over Estonia will spell nighttime temperatures of between +3C and +9C, ERR's weather service reports, while in the day, temperatures are set to be in the double figures at +16C to +18C, though it is likely to be cooler in coastal areas.

This trend will continue through to the weekend, by which time daytime maximum temperatures can reach as much as +20C.

Sea temperatures will be around the +10C-mark.

Four-day weather forecast in Estonia, May 10-13 inclusive. Source: ERR

As to Tuesday itself, after a chilly night where temperatures still dropped below zero in places, the morning will be mostly clear, with light southwesterlies and temperatures of +7 to +9C.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Source: ERR

Breezes on the coasts will keep things cooler, with values as low as +9C on Saaremaa, but inland, the temperature will be +14-15C in the West and in Tallinn, +16-17C in the East and Southeast, though some cloud cover will be seen, particularly around the shores of Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus).

Weather map in Estonia for daytime, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Source: ERR

